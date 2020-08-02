Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Enhanced CBRNE training helps better protect airmen in contested environments [Image 1 of 4]

    Enhanced CBRNE training helps better protect airmen in contested environments

    PORT HUENEME, CA, UNITED STATES

    02.08.2020

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Nicole Wright 

    146 Airlift Wing, Public Affairs, California Air National Guard

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Tara Neitzel, a CBRNE (Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear, and Explosives) instructor from the 146th Airlift Wing’s Civil Engineer Squadron, assists California Air National Guard Tech. Sgt. Juan Ramos and Staff Sgt. Jason McCauley, as they practice donning MOPP (Mission Oriented Protective Posture) gear at the Channel Islands Air National Guard Station, Port Hueneme, California, February 8, 2020. The revised CBRNE course changes include a more hands-on approach to training while also removing the legacy computer-based training to help enhance effectiveness. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Nicole Wright)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.08.2020
    Date Posted: 09.21.2021 22:46
    Location: PORT HUENEME, CA, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Enhanced CBRNE training helps better protect airmen in contested environments [Image 4 of 4], by SSgt Nicole Wright, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

