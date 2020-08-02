Enhanced CBRNE training helps better protect airmen in contested environments

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Tara Neitzel, a CBRNE (Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear, and Explosives) instructor from the 146th Airlift Wing’s Civil Engineer Squadron, assists California Air National Guard Tech. Sgt. Juan Ramos and Staff Sgt. Jason McCauley, as they practice donning MOPP (Mission Oriented Protective Posture) gear at the Channel Islands Air National Guard Station, Port Hueneme, California, February 8, 2020. The revised CBRNE course changes include a more hands-on approach to training while also removing the legacy computer-based training to help enhance effectiveness. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Nicole Wright)

