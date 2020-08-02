U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Joshua Farol with the 146th Civil Engineering Squadron’s Emergency Management office, provides training for airmen participating in an annual CBRNE (Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear, and Explosive materials) course at the Channel Islands Air National Guard Station, Port Hueneme, California, February 8, 2020. Eliminating the legacy computer-based training, the newly enhanced CBRNE course now provides more quality hands-on learning opportunities for airmen participating. The enhanced curriculum for annual CBRNE (Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear, and Explosives) training, forgoing the legacy computer-based training (CBT) to provide more quality hands-on learning opportunities for airmen attending the course.

(California Air National Guard photo by U.S. Air National Guard Staff Sgt. Nicole Wright)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.08.2020 Date Posted: 09.21.2021 22:46 Photo ID: 6849047 VIRIN: 200208-Z-CA329-0016 Resolution: 5568x3712 Size: 12.81 MB Location: PORT HUENEME, CA, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Enhanced CBRNE training helps better protect airmen in contested environments [Image 4 of 4], by SSgt Nicole Wright, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.