Token of Appreciation

Col. Jody Mike Smith, deputy commander of 66th Troop Command, Mississippi Army National Guard, receives a plaque from Col. Willus Hall, commander 199th Regional Training Institute, Louisiana Army National Guard at Camp Villere in Slidell, Louisiana September 21, 2021. The plaque was presented in appreciation to the members of the MSARNG for support and contributions to Joint Task Force Louisiana in response to Hurricane Ida. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Shawn Keeton)

