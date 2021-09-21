Col. Jody Mike Smith, deputy commander of 66th Troop Command Mississippi Army National Guard, awards Sgt. Christopher Bounds, 113th Military Police Company with a command coin at Camp Villere in Slidell, Louisiana September 21, 2021. Sgt. Bounds was recognized for his leadership and service during Hurricane Ida relief efforts in Louisiana. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Shawn Keeton)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.21.2021 Date Posted: 09.21.2021 21:34 Photo ID: 6849006 VIRIN: 210921-Z-SA452-1059 Resolution: 6439x4293 Size: 14.81 MB Location: SLIDELL, LA, US Web Views: 7 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Sgt. Bounds receives Command Coin [Image 5 of 5], by SGT Shawn Keeton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.