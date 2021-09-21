Col. Jody Mike Smith, deputy commander of 66th Troop Command, Mississippi Army National Guard, awards Spc Adam Tucker of the 113th Military Police Company with a command coin at Camp Villere in Slidell, Louisiana September 21, 2021. Spc. Tucker was recognized by leadership for his outstanding service during Hurricane Ida relief efforts in Louisiana. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Shawn Keeton)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.21.2021 Date Posted: 09.21.2021 21:28 Photo ID: 6849009 VIRIN: 210921-Z-SA452-1093 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 13.61 MB Location: SLIDELL, LA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Spc. Tucker receives Command Coin [Image 5 of 5], by SGT Shawn Keeton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.