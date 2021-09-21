Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Col. Smith addresses soldiers [Image 2 of 5]

    Col. Smith addresses soldiers

    SLIDELL, LA, UNITED STATES

    09.21.2021

    Photo by Sgt. Shawn Keeton 

    102d Public Affairs Detachment

    Col. Jody Mike Smith, deputy commander of 66th Troop Command, Mississippi Army National Guard, speaks to Soldiers of the 112th Military Police Battalion at Camp Villere in Slidell, Louisiana September 21, 2021. The 112th MP from Mississippi assisted the Louisiana National Guard with Hurricane Ida relief efforts in Louisiana. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Shawn Keeton)

    Date Taken: 09.21.2021
    Date Posted: 09.21.2021 21:33
    Photo ID: 6849007
    VIRIN: 210921-Z-SA452-1073
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 15.25 MB
    Location: SLIDELL, LA, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Col. Smith addresses soldiers [Image 5 of 5], by SGT Shawn Keeton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MP
    Hurricane Ida
    MSARNG
    112th MP Battalion
    113th MP CO

