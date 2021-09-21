Col. Smith addresses soldiers

Col. Jody Mike Smith, deputy commander of 66th Troop Command, Mississippi Army National Guard, speaks to Soldiers of the 112th Military Police Battalion at Camp Villere in Slidell, Louisiana September 21, 2021. The 112th MP from Mississippi assisted the Louisiana National Guard with Hurricane Ida relief efforts in Louisiana. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Shawn Keeton)

Date Taken: 09.21.2021 Location: SLIDELL, LA, US