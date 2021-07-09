BLT 1/1 Conducts a TRAP Rehearsal Aboard USS Essex (LHD 2)

U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Mason Koehn, an assistant patrol leader with Bravo Company, Battalion Landing Team 1/1, 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit, sits in an MV-22B Osprey assigned to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 165 (Reinforced), 11th MEU, during a tactical recovery of aircraft and personnel rehearsal aboard amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD 2), Sept. 7, 2021. Essex, flagship of the Essex Amphibious Ready Group, along with the 11th MEU, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of responsibility to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Jennessa Davey)

Date Taken: 09.07.2021 Location: ARABIAN GULF