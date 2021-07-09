U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Michael Wick, an aircraft rescue firefighter with Marine medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 165 (Reinforced), 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit, performs an operations check on saw before a tactical recovery of aircraft and personnel rehearsal aboard amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD 2), Sept. 7, 2021. Essex, flagship of the Essex Amphibious Ready Group, along with the 11th MEU, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of responsibility to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Jennessa Davey)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.07.2021 Date Posted: 09.21.2021 19:04 Photo ID: 6848878 VIRIN: 210907-M-OY155-1012 Resolution: 5681x3551 Size: 1.91 MB Location: ARABIAN GULF Web Views: 3 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, BLT 1/1 Conducts a TRAP Rehearsal Aboard USS Essex (LHD 2) [Image 9 of 9], by Sgt Jennessa Davey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.