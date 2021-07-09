Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    BLT 1/1 Conducts a TRAP Rehearsal Aboard USS Essex (LHD 2) [Image 5 of 9]

    BLT 1/1 Conducts a TRAP Rehearsal Aboard USS Essex (LHD 2)

    ARABIAN GULF

    09.07.2021

    Photo by Sgt. Jennessa Davey 

    11th Marine Expeditionary Unit   

    U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Michael Wick, an aircraft rescue firefighter with Marine medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 165 (Reinforced), 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit, performs an operations check on saw before a tactical recovery of aircraft and personnel rehearsal aboard amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD 2), Sept. 7, 2021. Essex, flagship of the Essex Amphibious Ready Group, along with the 11th MEU, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of responsibility to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Jennessa Davey)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.07.2021
    Date Posted: 09.21.2021 19:04
    Photo ID: 6848878
    VIRIN: 210907-M-OY155-1012
    Resolution: 5681x3551
    Size: 1.91 MB
    Location: ARABIAN GULF
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, BLT 1/1 Conducts a TRAP Rehearsal Aboard USS Essex (LHD 2) [Image 9 of 9], by Sgt Jennessa Davey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    BLT 1/1 Conducts a TRAP Rehearsal Aboard USS Essex (LHD 2)
    BLT 1/1 Conducts a TRAP Rehearsal Aboard USS Essex (LHD 2)
    BLT 1/1 Conducts a TRAP Rehearsal Aboard USS Essex (LHD 2)
    BLT 1/1 Conducts a TRAP Rehearsal Aboard USS Essex (LHD 2)
    BLT 1/1 Conducts a TRAP Rehearsal Aboard USS Essex (LHD 2)
    BLT 1/1 Conducts a TRAP Rehearsal Aboard USS Essex (LHD 2)
    BLT 1/1 Conducts a TRAP Rehearsal Aboard USS Essex (LHD 2)
    BLT 1/1 Conducts a TRAP Rehearsal Aboard USS Essex (LHD 2)
    BLT 1/1 Conducts a TRAP Rehearsal Aboard USS Essex (LHD 2)

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    TRAP
    11th MEU
    Marines
    Training
    BLT
    MV-22

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT