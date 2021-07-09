Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    BLT 1/1 Conducts a TRAP Rehearsal Aboard USS Essex (LHD 2) [Image 3 of 9]

    BLT 1/1 Conducts a TRAP Rehearsal Aboard USS Essex (LHD 2)

    ARABIAN GULF

    09.07.2021

    Photo by Sgt. Jennessa Davey 

    11th Marine Expeditionary Unit   

    U.S. Marines with Bravo Company, Battalion Landing Team 1/1, 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit, walk across the flight deck of amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD 2) to board aircraft while conducting a tactical recovery of aircraft and personnel rehearsal, Sept. 7, 2021. Essex, flagship of the Essex Amphibious Ready Group, along with the 11th MEU, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of responsibility to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Jennessa Davey)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, BLT 1/1 Conducts a TRAP Rehearsal Aboard USS Essex (LHD 2) [Image 9 of 9], by Sgt Jennessa Davey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    TRAP
    11th MEU
    Marines
    Training
    BLT
    MV-22

