BLT 1/1 Conducts a TRAP Rehearsal Aboard USS Essex (LHD 2)

U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Jose Villa, a combat cargo Marine assigned to amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD 2), signals 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit Marines conducting a tactical recovery of aircraft and personnel rehearsal aboard amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD 2), Sept. 7, 2021. Essex, flagship of the Essex Amphibious Ready Group, along with the 11th MEU, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of responsibility to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Jennessa Davey)

Date Taken: 09.07.2021 Date Posted: 09.21.2021 Location: ARABIAN GULF