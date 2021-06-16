Air Chiefs from across the Western Hemisphere convene in Honduras to promote cooperation during CONJEFAMER 2021

Air Chiefs from 21 different nations from across the Western Hemisphere convene during the 61st annual Conference of American Air Chiefs (CONJEFAMER) in Tegucigalpa, Honduras, June 15,2021. At this annual meeting, these united allied nations focused on building partnerships, discussed their collective mission and vision, and planned future exercises, continuing a 60-plusyear history of cooperation and goodwill.

