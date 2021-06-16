Honduras passes a ceremonial bell to Guatemala signifying the next annual Conference of American Air Chiefs (CONJEFAMER) is to be held in Guatemala during the 61st annual CONEFAMER in Tegucigalpa, Honduras, June 15,2021. At this annual meeting, these united allied nations focused on building partnerships, discussed their collective mission and vision, and planned future exercises, continuing a 60-plusyear history of cooperation and goodwill.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.16.2021 Date Posted: 09.21.2021 17:27 Photo ID: 6848683 VIRIN: 210615-F-AT671-009 Resolution: 4904x3269 Size: 12.51 MB Location: TEGUCIGALPA, HN Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Air Chiefs from across the Western Hemisphere convene in Honduras to promote cooperation during CONJEFAMER 2021 [Image 11 of 11], by TSgt Kenneth New, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.