Air Chiefs from across the Western Hemisphere convene in Honduras to promote cooperation during CONJEFAMER 2021

TEGUCIGALPA, Honduras -- Air Force leaders from 21 nations in the Western Hemisphere met for the 61st Annual Conference of American Air Chiefs (CONJEFAMER) in Tegucigalpa, Honduras, June 15-16,2021. At this annual meeting, these united allied nations focused on building partnerships, discussed their collective mission and vision, and planned future exercises, continuing a 60-plusyear history of cooperation and goodwill.



“I am very pleased to belong to the Air Force cooperation system and very honored that Honduras has (geographically) hosted the 61st Conference of American Air Chiefs,” said Honduran Air Force Commander, Brigadier General Javier René Barrientos. “This conference is the most important thing that the cooperative system has. It is where all the commanding generals can meet to make decisions with the goal or with the purpose of strengthening ties of friendship and cooperation.”



This event was organized by the System of Cooperation among the American Air Forces(SICOFAA), a voluntary and non-political organization dedicated to the promotion of cooperation, unity and interoperability among Western Hemisphere air forces. SICOFAA is a powerful tool that facilitates the development of personal relationships between American Air Chiefs that is called upon during real-world humanitarian events or natural disasters. “This exchange of support is what makes the (emergency response network) very strong. The willingness of each country to help and be helped in the most difficult moments,” stated Lieutenant Brigadier Carlos Batista, Brazilian Air Force Commander.



The Air Chiefs concluded the conference with the announcement of two new annexes that focus on space support and aero-medical evacuation. These annexes will be used in future exercises such as the the upcoming Colombian-led exercise Angel de los Andes, a multi-national humanitarian aid and disaster response field training opportunity.



“We will see a great opportunity soon with operational exercise Angel de los Andes as we discuss and verify in practice, the preparation for our response to calamity,” Batista said.



The first CONJEFAMER in 1961 had 14 countries in attendance laying the foundation for the SICOFAA. Today SICOFAA’s 21 member nations are: Argentina, Bolivia, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, El Salvador, Guatemala, Guyana, Honduras, Jamaica, Mexico, Nicaragua, Panama, Paraguay, Peru, U.S., Uruguay, and Venezuela. This year’s conference also included four observer nations; Belize, Costa Rica, Haiti, and Trinidad/Tobago and two observer organizations; the Inter-American Air Forces Academy (IAAFA) and the Inter-American Defense Board (IADB).

