Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Air Chiefs from across the Western Hemisphere convene in Honduras to promote cooperation during CONJEFAMER 2021 [Image 8 of 11]

    Air Chiefs from across the Western Hemisphere convene in Honduras to promote cooperation during CONJEFAMER 2021

    TEGUCIGALPA, HONDURAS

    06.16.2021

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Kenneth New 

    12th Air Force (Air Forces Southern) Public Affairs

    Air Chiefs from 21 different nations from across the Western Hemisphere convene during the 61st annual Conference of American Air Chiefs (CONJEFAMER) in Tegucigalpa, Honduras, June 15,2021. At this annual meeting, these united allied nations focused on building partnerships, discussed their collective mission and vision, and planned future exercises, continuing a 60-plusyear history of cooperation and goodwill.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.16.2021
    Date Posted: 09.21.2021 17:27
    Photo ID: 6848682
    VIRIN: 210615-F-AT671-008
    Resolution: 8425x5617
    Size: 40.74 MB
    Location: TEGUCIGALPA, HN 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Air Chiefs from across the Western Hemisphere convene in Honduras to promote cooperation during CONJEFAMER 2021 [Image 11 of 11], by TSgt Kenneth New, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Air Chiefs from across the Western Hemisphere convene in Honduras to promote cooperation during CONJEFAMER 2021
    Air Chiefs from across the Western Hemisphere convene in Honduras to promote cooperation during CONJEFAMER 2021
    Air Chiefs from across the Western Hemisphere convene in Honduras to promote cooperation during CONJEFAMER 2021
    Air Chiefs from across the Western Hemisphere convene in Honduras to promote cooperation during CONJEFAMER 2021
    Air Chiefs from across the Western Hemisphere convene in Honduras to promote cooperation during CONJEFAMER 2021
    Air Chiefs from across the Western Hemisphere convene in Honduras to promote cooperation during CONJEFAMER 2021
    Air Chiefs from across the Western Hemisphere convene in Honduras to promote cooperation during CONJEFAMER 2021
    Air Chiefs from across the Western Hemisphere convene in Honduras to promote cooperation during CONJEFAMER 2021
    Air Chiefs from across the Western Hemisphere convene in Honduras to promote cooperation during CONJEFAMER 2021
    Air Chiefs from across the Western Hemisphere convene in Honduras to promote cooperation during CONJEFAMER 2021
    Air Chiefs from across the Western Hemisphere convene in Honduras to promote cooperation during CONJEFAMER 2021

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Air Chiefs from across the Western Hemisphere convene in Honduras to promote cooperation during CONJEFAMER 2021

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Partnership
    AFSOUTH
    Conference of American Air Chiefs
    CONJEFAMER21

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT