    McConnell AFB civic leaders tour Travis AFB [Image 4 of 4]

    McConnell AFB civic leaders tour Travis AFB

    TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, UNITED STATES

    09.15.2021

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Alexander Merchak 

    60th Air Mobility Wing Public Affairs

    Airmen and community leaders gather in front of a KC-46A Pegasus Sept. 15, 2021, at Travis Air Force Base, California. Travis AFB honorary commanders and civic leaders received a flight on the KC-46 while McConnell AFB community leaders received a tour of Travis AFB for the Civic Leader Tour event. The tour was an opportunity for both Team Travis and McConnell AFB community leaders to better understand and advocate for the Air Mobility Command’s diverse mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Alexander Merchak)

    McConnell AFB
    USAF"
    military photography
    "60AMW/PA
    civic leader tour
    KC-46A Pegasus

