Airmen and community leaders gather in front of a KC-46A Pegasus Sept. 15, 2021, at Travis Air Force Base, California. Travis AFB honorary commanders and civic leaders received a flight on the KC-46 while McConnell AFB community leaders received a tour of Travis AFB for the Civic Leader Tour event. The tour was an opportunity for both Team Travis and McConnell AFB community leaders to better understand and advocate for the Air Mobility Command’s diverse mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Alexander Merchak)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.15.2021 Date Posted: 09.20.2021 14:55 Photo ID: 6846672 VIRIN: 210915-F-YT028-1317 Resolution: 6746x4502 Size: 1.24 MB Location: TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, McConnell AFB civic leaders tour Travis AFB [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Alexander Merchak, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.