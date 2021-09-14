McConnell AFB civic leaders tour Travis AFB

U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Alissa Leviskia, 60th Inpatient Operations Squadron flight chief of hyperbolic medicine, shows civic leaders from McConnel Air Force Base, Kansas, the hyperbaric chamber at David Grant USAF Medical Center Sept. 14, 2021, at Travis Air Force Base, California. The hyperbaric chamber is used for patients who may have a decompression sickness, crushing injuries or burns. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Alexander Merchak)

