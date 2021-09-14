Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    McConnell AFB civic leaders tour Travis AFB [Image 2 of 4]

    McConnell AFB civic leaders tour Travis AFB

    TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, UNITED STATES

    09.14.2021

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Alexander Merchak 

    60th Air Mobility Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Alissa Leviskia, 60th Inpatient Operations Squadron flight chief of hyperbolic medicine, shows civic leaders from McConnel Air Force Base, Kansas, the hyperbaric chamber at David Grant USAF Medical Center Sept. 14, 2021, at Travis Air Force Base, California. The hyperbaric chamber is used for patients who may have a decompression sickness, crushing injuries or burns. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Alexander Merchak)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.14.2021
    Date Posted: 09.20.2021 14:55
    Photo ID: 6846668
    VIRIN: 210914-F-YT028-1125
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 2.84 MB
    Location: TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, McConnell AFB civic leaders tour Travis AFB [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Alexander Merchak, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    McConnell AFB civic leaders tour Travis AFB
    McConnell AFB civic leaders tour Travis AFB
    McConnell AFB civic leaders tour Travis AFB
    McConnell AFB civic leaders tour Travis AFB

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USAF"
    military photography
    DGMC
    "60AMW/PA
    60th IPTS

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT