U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Connor Olney, 571st Mobility Support Advisory Squadron aerospace medicine advanced air advisor, right, demonstrates the capabilities of the squadron’s tactical combat causality care mannequin to a group of civic leaders from McConnell Air Force Base, Kansas, during a tour to the Global Reach Deployment Center Sept. 15, 2021 at Travis Air Force Base, California. The 571st MSAS uses the mannequin to demonstrate proper first aid to partner-nation service members. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Alexander Merchak)
|Date Taken:
|09.14.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.20.2021 14:55
|Photo ID:
|6846666
|VIRIN:
|210914-F-YT028-1051
|Resolution:
|6879x4591
|Size:
|2.76 MB
|Location:
|TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, McConnell AFB civic leaders tour Travis AFB [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Alexander Merchak, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
