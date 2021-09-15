Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    McConnell AFB civic leaders tour Travis AFB [Image 3 of 4]

    McConnell AFB civic leaders tour Travis AFB

    TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, UNITED STATES

    09.15.2021

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Alexander Merchak 

    60th Air Mobility Wing Public Affairs

    Kara Hunt, an honorary commander of McConnell Air Force Base, Kansas, aims through the scope of a rifle during a civic leader tour Sept. 15, 2021, at Travis Air Force Base, California. The 821st Contingency Response Group Global Reach Deployment Center was the last stop on the tour. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Alexander Merchak)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.15.2021
    Date Posted: 09.20.2021 14:55
    Photo ID: 6846670
    VIRIN: 210915-F-YT028-1242
    Resolution: 7360x4912
    Size: 1.44 MB
    Location: TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, McConnell AFB civic leaders tour Travis AFB [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Alexander Merchak, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USAF"
    military photography
    "60AMW/PA
    821st CRG

