    San Angelo 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony [Image 5 of 5]

    San Angelo 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony

    SAN ANGELO, TX, UNITED STATES

    09.11.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Ashley Thrash 

    17th Training Wing Public Affairs

    Members of the San Angelo community took a moment of silence during the 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony at the Bill Aylor Sr. Memorial RiverStage in San Angelo, Texas on Sept. 11, 2021. Members from the San Angelo community gathered on the 20th anniversary of Sept. 11, 2001, to honor and remember not just the first responders, but the innocent civilians who paid the ultimate sacrifice 20 years ago. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Ashley Thrash)

