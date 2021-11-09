Members of the San Angelo community took a moment of silence during the 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony at the Bill Aylor Sr. Memorial RiverStage in San Angelo, Texas on Sept. 11, 2021. Members from the San Angelo community gathered on the 20th anniversary of Sept. 11, 2001, to honor and remember not just the first responders, but the innocent civilians who paid the ultimate sacrifice 20 years ago. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Ashley Thrash)
|Date Taken:
|09.11.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.20.2021 11:51
|Photo ID:
|6846294
|VIRIN:
|210911-F-LY364-1308
|Resolution:
|6877x4912
|Size:
|23.06 MB
|Location:
|SAN ANGELO, TX, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, San Angelo 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Ashley Thrash, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
San Angelo 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony
