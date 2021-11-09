San Angelo 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony

Photo By Senior Airman Ashley Thrash | Members of the San Angelo community took a moment of silence during the 9/11...... read more read more Photo By Senior Airman Ashley Thrash | Members of the San Angelo community took a moment of silence during the 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony at the Bill Aylor Sr. Memorial RiverStage in San Angelo, Texas on Sept. 11, 2021. Members from the San Angelo community gathered on the 20th anniversary of Sept. 11, 2001, to honor and remember not just the first responders, but the innocent civilians who paid the ultimate sacrifice 20 years ago. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Ashley Thrash) see less | View Image Page

SAN ANGELO, Texas --

San Angelo held the annual 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony at the Bill Aylor Sr. Memorial RiverStage on Sept. 11.



The ceremony included performances from the San Angelo Community Band and the McGill Elementary children’s choir, presentations from several guest speakers, and a candlelit moment of silence.



Members from the San Angelo community gathered on the 20th anniversary of Sept. 11, 2001, to honor and remember not just the first responders, but the innocent civilians who lost their lives 20 years ago.



Col. Reilman, 17th Training Wing commander, was the keynote speaker. During his speech, he commemorated the fallen, described the tragic outcome of 9/11, and highlighted how important the first responders and military members are to the community and this country.



“With the passing of time, our memories of certain events in our life seem to fade, but not that day,” said Reilman. “9/11 is engrained in all of us, how that morning unfolded, where we were, how time seemed to stop, and how everything changed.”



San Angelo Mayor, Brenda Gunter, officially declared the city-wide recognition of Sept. 11 as a day of service and remembrance.



“Let us be united in our fight against terrorism and stand tall with those first responders and service members that have served and continue to serve today,” said Reilman. “Let us never forget."