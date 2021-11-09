Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    San Angelo 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony [Image 2 of 5]

    San Angelo 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony

    SAN ANGELO, TX, UNITED STATES

    09.11.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Ashley Thrash 

    17th Training Wing Public Affairs

    Kaden Wright, Angelo State University student, sings during the 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony at the Bill Aylor Sr. Memorial RiverStage in San Angelo, Texas on Sept. 11, 2021. Wright sang a cover song with the San Angelo Community Band to honor the fallen on the 20th anniversary of 9/11. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Ashley Thrash)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, San Angelo 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Ashley Thrash, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

