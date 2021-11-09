Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    San Angelo 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony [Image 3 of 5]

    San Angelo 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony

    SAN ANGELO, TX, UNITED STATES

    09.11.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Ashley Thrash 

    17th Training Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Col. Matthew Reilman, 17th Training Wing commander, speaks during the 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony at the Bill Aylor Sr. Memorial RiverStage in San Angelo, Texas on Sept. 11, 2021. During his speech, he commemorated the fallen, the tragic outcome of 9/11 and highlighted how important the first responders and military members are to the community and this country. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Ashley Thrash)

    This work, San Angelo 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Ashley Thrash, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

