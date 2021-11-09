U.S. Air Force Col. Matthew Reilman, 17th Training Wing commander, speaks during the 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony at the Bill Aylor Sr. Memorial RiverStage in San Angelo, Texas on Sept. 11, 2021. During his speech, he commemorated the fallen, the tragic outcome of 9/11 and highlighted how important the first responders and military members are to the community and this country. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Ashley Thrash)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.11.2021 Date Posted: 09.20.2021 11:51 Photo ID: 6846291 VIRIN: 210911-F-LY364-1248 Resolution: 5649x4035 Size: 14.37 MB Location: SAN ANGELO, TX, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, San Angelo 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Ashley Thrash, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.