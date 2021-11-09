U.S. Air Force Col. Matthew Reilman, 17th Training Wing commander, speaks during the 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony at the Bill Aylor Sr. Memorial RiverStage in San Angelo, Texas on Sept. 11, 2021. During his speech, he commemorated the fallen, the tragic outcome of 9/11 and highlighted how important the first responders and military members are to the community and this country. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Ashley Thrash)
|Date Taken:
|09.11.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.20.2021 11:51
|Photo ID:
|6846291
|VIRIN:
|210911-F-LY364-1248
|Resolution:
|5649x4035
|Size:
|14.37 MB
|Location:
|SAN ANGELO, TX, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, San Angelo 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Ashley Thrash, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
San Angelo 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony
