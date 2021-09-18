Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    335th Signal Command (Theater) Commanders Summit 2021 [Image 11 of 11]

    335th Signal Command (Theater) Commanders Summit 2021

    UNITED STATES

    09.18.2021

    Photo by Spc. Tarako Braswell 

    982nd Signal Company (Combat Camera) (Airborne)

    The U.S. Reserve Army 505th Theater Tactical Signal Brigade (TTSB) conducted a change of command ceremony, Sept. 18, 2021. The presiding official, Maj. Gen. John H. Phillips, commanding general, 335th Signal Command (Theater) participated in the ceremony with the outgoing Commander, Col. Michael Dougherty, and the incoming Commander Col. Eric Rahman, during the 2021 Commanders Conference in East Point, Ga.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.18.2021
    Date Posted: 09.19.2021 13:23
    Photo ID: 6844921
    VIRIN: 210918-A-CN213-0695
    Resolution: 3165x2110
    Size: 4.53 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 335th Signal Command (Theater) Commanders Summit 2021 [Image 11 of 11], by SPC Tarako Braswell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    335th Signal Command (Theater) Commanders Summit 2021
    335th Signal Command (Theater) Commanders Summit 2021
    335th Signal Command (Theater) Commanders Summit 2021
    335th Signal Command (Theater) Commanders Summit 2021
    335th Signal Command (Theater) Commanders Summit 2021
    335th Signal Command (Theater) Commanders Summit 2021
    335th Signal Command (Theater) Commanders Summit 2021
    335th Signal Command (Theater) Commanders Summit 2021
    335th Signal Command (Theater) Commanders Summit 2021
    335th Signal Command (Theater) Commanders Summit 2021
    335th Signal Command (Theater) Commanders Summit 2021

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    335th Signal Command (Theater)
    505th Theater Tactical Signal Brigade
    Commanders Summit 2021

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT