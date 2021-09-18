335th Signal Command (Theater) Commanders Summit 2021

The U.S. Reserve Army 505th Theater Tactical Signal Brigade (TTSB) conducted a change of command ceremony, Sept. 18, 2021. The presiding official, Maj. Gen. John H. Phillips, commanding general, 335th Signal Command (Theater) participated in the ceremony with the outgoing Commander, Col. Michael Dougherty, and the incoming Commander Col. Eric Rahman, during the 2021 Commanders Conference in East Point, Ga.

