Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    335th Signal Command (Theater) Commanders Summit 2021 [Image 4 of 11]

    335th Signal Command (Theater) Commanders Summit 2021

    UNITED STATES

    09.19.2021

    Photo by Spc. Tarako Braswell 

    982nd Signal Company (Combat Camera) (Airborne)

    Maj. Gen. John H. Phillips, commanding general, 335th Signal Command (Theater), hosted the yearly organizational Commander's Summit, Sept. 16-19, 2021. The 335th SC (T) also hosted senior leaders that included Lt. Gen. (R) Leslie C. Smith, 66th Inspector General of the U.S. Army, Lt. Gen. (R) P.K. (Ken) Keen, last serving as the commander, Office of the Defense Representative, U.S. Embassy Pakistan, Col. James (Jim) D. Turinetti, commandant, U.S. Army Signal School and Col. Bidemi Olaniyi-Leyimu, commander, 5th Medical Brigade. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by SGT Tarako Braswell)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.19.2021
    Date Posted: 09.19.2021 13:22
    Photo ID: 6844914
    VIRIN: 210919-A-CN213-0028
    Resolution: 2430x3645
    Size: 4.96 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 335th Signal Command (Theater) Commanders Summit 2021 [Image 11 of 11], by SPC Tarako Braswell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    335th Signal Command (Theater) Commanders Summit 2021
    335th Signal Command (Theater) Commanders Summit 2021
    335th Signal Command (Theater) Commanders Summit 2021
    335th Signal Command (Theater) Commanders Summit 2021
    335th Signal Command (Theater) Commanders Summit 2021
    335th Signal Command (Theater) Commanders Summit 2021
    335th Signal Command (Theater) Commanders Summit 2021
    335th Signal Command (Theater) Commanders Summit 2021
    335th Signal Command (Theater) Commanders Summit 2021
    335th Signal Command (Theater) Commanders Summit 2021
    335th Signal Command (Theater) Commanders Summit 2021

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    335th Signal Command (Theater)
    Commanders Summit 2021

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT