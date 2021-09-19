335th Signal Command (Theater) Commanders Summit 2021

Maj. Gen. John H. Phillips, commanding general, 335th Signal Command (Theater), hosted the yearly organizational Commander's Summit, Sept. 16-19, 2021. The 335th SC (T) also hosted senior leaders that included Lt. Gen. (R) Leslie C. Smith, 66th Inspector General of the U.S. Army, Lt. Gen. (R) P.K. (Ken) Keen, last serving as the commander, Office of the Defense Representative, U.S. Embassy Pakistan, Col. James (Jim) D. Turinetti, commandant, U.S. Army Signal School and Col. Bidemi Olaniyi-Leyimu, commander, 5th Medical Brigade. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by SGT Tarako Braswell)

