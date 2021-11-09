Airmen from Davis-Monthan Air Force Base’s Youth Impact Program pose for a photo at a University of Arizona football game in Tucson, Arizona, Sept. 11, 2021. The University of Arizona hosted military members from Davis-Monthan Air Force Base on the 20th Anniversary of 9/11. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Vaughn Weber).
|Date Taken:
|09.11.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.14.2021 16:48
|Photo ID:
|6835626
|VIRIN:
|210913-F-BS488-1007
|Resolution:
|7360x4912
|Size:
|23.64 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, University of Arizona football game [Image 6 of 6], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
