Airmen from Davis-Monthan Air Force Base’s Youth Impact Program pose for a photo at a University of Arizona football game in Tucson, Arizona, Sept. 11, 2021. The University of Arizona hosted military members from Davis-Monthan Air Force Base on the 20th Anniversary of 9/11. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Vaughn Weber).

