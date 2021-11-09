Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    University of Arizona football game [Image 6 of 6]

    University of Arizona football game

    UNITED STATES

    09.11.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    355th Wing

    Airmen from Davis-Monthan Air Force Base’s Youth Impact Program pose for a photo at a University of Arizona football game in Tucson, Arizona, Sept. 11, 2021. The University of Arizona hosted military members from Davis-Monthan Air Force Base on the 20th Anniversary of 9/11. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Vaughn Weber).

    9/11
    Davis-Monthan Air Force Base
    U.S. Air Force
    DM
    University of Arizona
    UofA

