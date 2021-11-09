Volunteers from Davis-Monthan Air Force Base and members of the DM 50 set up a tailgate party at a University of Arizona football game at Tucson, Arizona, Sept. 11, 2021. The DM 50 is a civic leader organization that supports Davis-Monthan’s Airmen. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Alex Miller).
|Date Taken:
|09.11.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.14.2021 16:48
|Photo ID:
|6835621
|VIRIN:
|210911-F-XZ889-1004
|Resolution:
|4176x2784
|Size:
|2.39 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, University of Arizona football game [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Alex Miller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT