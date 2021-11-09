University of Arizona football game

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Jacob Foster and his wife pose for a photo after being recognized at the University of Arizona game at Tucson, Arizona, Sept. 11, 2021. Foster was recognized for his efforts in Southwest Asia helping with various operations and being involved in a humanitarian mission in Haiti after the 7.2 magnitude earthquake. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Alex Miller).
