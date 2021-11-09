Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    University of Arizona football game [Image 1 of 6]

    University of Arizona football game

    UNITED STATES

    09.11.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Alex Miller 

    355th Wing

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Jacob Foster and his wife pose for a photo after being recognized at the University of Arizona game at Tucson, Arizona, Sept. 11, 2021. Foster was recognized for his efforts in Southwest Asia helping with various operations and being involved in a humanitarian mission in Haiti after the 7.2 magnitude earthquake. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Alex Miller).

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.11.2021
    Date Posted: 09.14.2021 16:48
    Photo ID: 6835619
    VIRIN: 210911-F-XZ889-1001
    Resolution: 5089x3418
    Size: 6.22 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, University of Arizona football game [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Alex Miller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    University of Arizona football game
    University of Arizona football game
    University of Arizona football game
    University of Arizona football game
    University of Arizona football game
    University of Arizona football game

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    9/11
    Davis-Monthan Air Force Base
    U.S. Air Force
    DM
    University of Arizona
    UofA

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT