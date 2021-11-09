U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Jacob Foster and his wife pose for a photo after being recognized at the University of Arizona game at Tucson, Arizona, Sept. 11, 2021. Foster was recognized for his efforts in Southwest Asia helping with various operations and being involved in a humanitarian mission in Haiti after the 7.2 magnitude earthquake. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Alex Miller).

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.11.2021 Date Posted: 09.14.2021 16:48 Photo ID: 6835619 VIRIN: 210911-F-XZ889-1001 Resolution: 5089x3418 Size: 6.22 MB Location: US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, University of Arizona football game [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Alex Miller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.