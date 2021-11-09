U.S. Air Force Col. Joseph Turnham, 355th Wing Commander, watches fireworks at a University of Arizona football game in Tucson, Arizona, Sept. 11, 2021. The University of Arizona hosted military members from Davis-Monthan Air Force Base on the 20th Anniversary of 9/11. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Alex Miller).

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.11.2021 Date Posted: 09.14.2021 16:48 Photo ID: 6835620 VIRIN: 210911-F-XZ889-1002 Resolution: 4330x3680 Size: 5.9 MB Location: US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, University of Arizona football game [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Alex Miller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.