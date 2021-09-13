An A-10 Thunderbolt II “Warhog” taxis down the flightline at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, September 13, 2021. Many of the aircraft's parts are interchangeable left and right, including the engines, main landing gear and vertical stabilizers. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kevyn Allen)
|Date Taken:
|09.13.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.14.2021 06:09
|Photo ID:
|6834340
|VIRIN:
|210913-F-IK735-1524
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|3.01 MB
|Location:
|KR
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|3
This work, Osan's 36th Aircraft Maintenance Unit and 25th Fighter Squadron stays prepared [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Kevyn Allen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT