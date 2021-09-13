Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Osan's 36th Aircraft Maintenance Unit and 25th Fighter Squadron stays prepared [Image 3 of 5]

    Osan's 36th Aircraft Maintenance Unit and 25th Fighter Squadron stays prepared

    SOUTH KOREA

    09.13.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Kevyn Allen 

    51st Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    An A-10 Thunderbolt II “Warhog” taxis down the flightline at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, September 13, 2021. The A-10C Thunderbolt II is the first Air Force aircraft specially designed for close air support of ground forces. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kevyn Allen)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Osan's 36th Aircraft Maintenance Unit and 25th Fighter Squadron stays prepared [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Kevyn Allen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Osan Air Base
    51st Fighter Wing

