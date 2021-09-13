An A-10 Thunderbolt II “Warhog” taxis down the flightline at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, September 13, 2021. The A-10C Thunderbolt II is the first Air Force aircraft specially designed for close air support of ground forces. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kevyn Allen)
|Date Taken:
|09.13.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.14.2021 06:09
|Photo ID:
|6834339
|VIRIN:
|210913-F-IK735-1345
|Resolution:
|5263x3502
|Size:
|3.12 MB
|Location:
|KR
|Web Views:
|15
|Downloads:
|3
This work, Osan's 36th Aircraft Maintenance Unit and 25th Fighter Squadron stays prepared [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Kevyn Allen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
