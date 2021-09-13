Osan's 36th Aircraft Maintenance Unit and 25th Fighter Squadron stays prepared

Airmen from the 36th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron and the 51st Operations Group check the systems of an F-16 before it can fly at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, September 13, 2021. The F-16 pilot conducts the final inspection on the aircraft before taking off each time. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kevyn Allen)

