Osan's 36th Aircraft Maintenance Unit and 25th Fighter Squadron stays prepared

Airmen from the 36th Aircraft Maintenance Unit prepare an F-16 for flight at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, September 13, 2021. Airmen conduct tests on the communications system before the jet is cleared to leave. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kevyn Allen)
|Date Taken:
|09.13.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.14.2021 06:09
|Location:
|KR
