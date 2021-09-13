Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    62nd AW holds POW/MIA Remembrance Week opening ceremony [Image 5 of 5]

    62nd AW holds POW/MIA Remembrance Week opening ceremony

    WA, UNITED STATES

    09.13.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Zoe Thacker 

    62nd Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Col. David Fazenbaker, 62nd Airlift Wing commander, addresses the audience during the opening ceremony for POW/MIA Remembrance Week at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, Sept. 13, 2021. The goal of the POW/MIA Remembrance Week is to honor the sacrifices of those men and women who were prisoners of war or missing in action. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Zoe Thacker)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.13.2021
    Date Posted: 09.13.2021 18:33
    Photo ID: 6833777
    VIRIN: 210913-F-AO460-1012
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 6.54 MB
    Location: WA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 62nd AW holds POW/MIA Remembrance Week opening ceremony [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Zoe Thacker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    62nd AW holds POW/MIA Remembrance Week opening ceremony
    62nd AW holds POW/MIA Remembrance Week opening ceremony
    62nd AW holds POW/MIA Remembrance Week opening ceremony
    62nd AW hold POW/MIA Remembrance Week opening ceremony
    62nd AW holds POW/MIA Remembrance Week opening ceremony

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Airmen
    Honor Guard
    POW
    MIA
    JBLM
    McChord Field

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT