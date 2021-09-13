62nd AW hold POW/MIA Remembrance Week opening ceremony

The 62nd Airlift Wing Honor Guard perform the Missing Man Table and Honors Ceremony during the opening ceremony for POW/MIA Remembrance Week at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, Sept. 13, 2021. The goal of the POW/MIA Remembrance Week is to honor the sacrifices of those men and women who were prisoners of war or missing in action. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Zoe Thacker)

