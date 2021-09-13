The 62nd Airlift Wing Honor Guard perform the Missing Man Table and Honors Ceremony during the opening ceremony for POW/MIA Remembrance Week at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, Sept. 13, 2021. McChord Field has several events planned this week to honor the lives and sacrifices of those men and women who were prisoners of war or missing in action, including a 24-hour run, a motorcycle ride and a wreath laying ceremony. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Zoe Thacker)
|Date Taken:
|09.13.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.13.2021 18:33
|Photo ID:
|6833775
|VIRIN:
|210913-F-AO460-1011
|Resolution:
|4712x3366
|Size:
|2.77 MB
|Location:
|WA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 62nd AW holds POW/MIA Remembrance Week opening ceremony [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Zoe Thacker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT