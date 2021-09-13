62nd AW holds POW/MIA Remembrance Week opening ceremony

The 62nd Airlift Wing Honor Guard perform the Missing Man Table and Honors Ceremony during the opening ceremony for POW/MIA Remembrance Week at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, Sept. 13, 2021. McChord Field has several events planned this week to honor the lives and sacrifices of those men and women who were prisoners of war or missing in action, including a 24-hour run, a motorcycle ride and a wreath laying ceremony. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Zoe Thacker)

