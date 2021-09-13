62nd AW holds POW/MIA Remembrance Week opening ceremony

The 62nd Airlift Wing Honor Guard perform the Missing Man Table and Honors Ceremony during the opening ceremony for POW/MIA Remembrance Week at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, Sept. 13, 2021. During the ceremony, the single red rose represents the lives of the Americans who were prisoners of war or missing in action and their loved ones and friends who keep the faith while seeking answers. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Zoe Thacker)

