    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    09.10.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Jackie Sanders 

    Office of the Secretary of Defense Public Affairs     

    Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III and Republic of the Philippines National Defense Secretary Delfin N. Lorenzana render honors during national anthems from each’s respecting country during a bilateral exchange at the Pentagon, Washington, D.C., Sept. 10, 2021. (DoD photo by U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Jack Sanders)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.10.2021
    Date Posted: 09.10.2021 17:11
    Photo ID: 6829364
    VIRIN: 210910-D-XI929-1014
    Resolution: 4926x3284
    Size: 1.33 MB
    Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Secretary Austin host Republic of the Philippines National Defense Secretary Delfin N. Lorenzana [Image 21 of 21], by SSgt Jackie Sanders, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

