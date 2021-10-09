Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Secretary Austin host Republic of the Philippines National Defense Secretary Delfin N. Lorenzana [Image 11 of 21]

    Secretary Austin host Republic of the Philippines National Defense Secretary Delfin N. Lorenzana

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    09.10.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Jackie Sanders 

    Office of the Secretary of Defense Public Affairs     

    Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III greets Republic of the Philippines National Defense Secretary Delfin N. Lorenzana during a visit to the Pentagon, Washington, D.C., Sept. 10, 2021. (DoD photo by U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Jack Sanders)

    Date Taken: 09.10.2021
    Date Posted: 09.10.2021 17:11
    Photo ID: 6829352
    VIRIN: 210910-D-XI929-1002
    Resolution: 6037x4025
    Size: 2.41 MB
    Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Secretary Austin host Republic of the Philippines National Defense Secretary Delfin N. Lorenzana [Image 21 of 21], by SSgt Jackie Sanders, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Bilateral
    Philippines
    SecDefAustin
    Secretary of Defense Loyd J. Austin III
    Delfin N. Lorenzana

