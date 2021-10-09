Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Secretary Austin host Republic of the Philippines National Defense Secretary Delfin N. Lorenzana [Image 7 of 21]

    Secretary Austin host Republic of the Philippines National Defense Secretary Delfin N. Lorenzana

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    09.10.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Brittany Chase 

    Office of the Secretary of Defense Public Affairs     

    Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III and Republic of the Philippines National Defense Secretary Delfin N. Lorenzana engage in a bilateral exchange at the Pentagon, Washington, D.C., Sept.10, 2021. (DoD photo by U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Brittany A. Chase)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.10.2021
    Date Posted: 09.10.2021 17:12
    Photo ID: 6829347
    VIRIN: 210910-F-BM568-054
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 4.39 MB
    Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Secretary Austin host Republic of the Philippines National Defense Secretary Delfin N. Lorenzana [Image 21 of 21], by SSgt Brittany Chase, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Secretary Austin host Republic of the Philippines National Defense Secretary Delfin N. Lorenzana
    Secretary Austin host Republic of the Philippines National Defense Secretary Delfin N. Lorenzana
    Secretary Austin host Republic of the Philippines National Defense Secretary Delfin N. Lorenzana
    Secretary Austin host Republic of the Philippines National Defense Secretary Delfin N. Lorenzana
    Secretary Austin host Republic of the Philippines National Defense Secretary Delfin N. Lorenzana
    Secretary Austin host Republic of the Philippines National Defense Secretary Delfin N. Lorenzana
    Secretary Austin host Republic of the Philippines National Defense Secretary Delfin N. Lorenzana
    Secretary Austin host Republic of the Philippines National Defense Secretary Delfin N. Lorenzana
    Secretary Austin host Republic of the Philippines National Defense Secretary Delfin N. Lorenzana
    Secretary Austin host Republic of the Philippines National Defense Secretary Delfin N. Lorenzana
    Secretary Austin host Republic of the Philippines National Defense Secretary Delfin N. Lorenzana
    Secretary Austin host Republic of the Philippines National Defense Secretary Delfin N. Lorenzana
    Secretary Austin host Republic of the Philippines National Defense Secretary Delfin N. Lorenzana
    Secretary Austin host Republic of the Philippines National Defense Secretary Delfin N. Lorenzana
    Secretary Austin host Republic of the Philippines National Defense Secretary Delfin N. Lorenzana
    Secretary Austin host Republic of the Philippines National Defense Secretary Delfin N. Lorenzana
    Secretary Austin host Republic of the Philippines National Defense Secretary Delfin N. Lorenzana
    Secretary Austin host Republic of the Philippines National Defense Secretary Delfin N. Lorenzana
    Secretary Austin host Republic of the Philippines National Defense Secretary Delfin N. Lorenzana
    Secretary Austin host Republic of the Philippines National Defense Secretary Delfin N. Lorenzana
    Secretary Austin host Republic of the Philippines National Defense Secretary Delfin N. Lorenzana

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Austin
    Pentagon
    Republic of the Philippines
    SECDEF
    SECDEFAustin

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT