Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III and Republic of the Philippines National Defense Secretary Delfin N. Lorenzana says farewell during a bilateral exchange at the Pentagon, Washington, D.C., Sept.10, 2021. (DoD photo by U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Brittany A. Chase)
|Date Taken:
|09.10.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.10.2021 17:12
|Photo ID:
|6829349
|VIRIN:
|210910-F-BM568-078
|Resolution:
|5319x3696
|Size:
|2.4 MB
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, DC, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Secretary Austin host Republic of the Philippines National Defense Secretary Delfin N. Lorenzana [Image 21 of 21], by SSgt Brittany Chase, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
