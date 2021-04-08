Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S. Army delivers new water supply system benefiting displaced Georgians [Image 1 of 4]

    U.S. Army delivers new water supply system benefiting displaced Georgians

    PREZETI, GEORGIA

    08.04.2021

    Photo by Christopher Gardner 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Europe District

    Newly constructed water supply storage tanks serving the Internally Displaced Persons settlement in Prezeti, Georgia and their support pads are visible on the right, next to the storage tanks they are replacing on the left, which show visible signs of disrepair during a ceremony for the newly completed water supply system August 4, 2021. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Europe District recently completed the water supply project through the U.S. European Command’s Humanitarian Assistance program, in close coordination with the U.S. Embassy in Tbilisi. (U.S. Army photo by Levan Imedadze)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.04.2021
    Date Posted: 09.10.2021 02:23
    Photo ID: 6827850
    VIRIN: 210804-A-WZ074-0001
    Resolution: 1280x589
    Size: 99.78 KB
    Location: PREZETI, GE
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Army delivers new water supply system benefiting displaced Georgians [Image 4 of 4], by Christopher Gardner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    U.S. Army delivers new water supply system benefiting displaced Georgians
    U.S. Army delivers new water supply system benefiting displaced Georgians
    U.S. Army delivers new water supply system benefiting displaced Georgians
    U.S. Army delivers new water supply system benefiting displaced Georgians

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    U.S. Army delivers new water supply system benefiting displaced Georgians

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Georgia
    USACE
    EUCOM
    National Guard
    StrongerTogether

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT