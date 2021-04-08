U.S. Army delivers new water supply system benefiting displaced Georgians

Newly constructed water supply storage tanks serving the Internally Displaced Persons settlement in Prezeti, Georgia and their support pads are visible on the right, next to the storage tanks they are replacing on the left, which show visible signs of disrepair during a ceremony for the newly completed water supply system August 4, 2021. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Europe District recently completed the water supply project through the U.S. European Command’s Humanitarian Assistance program, in close coordination with the U.S. Embassy in Tbilisi. (U.S. Army photo by Levan Imedadze)
|08.04.2021
|09.10.2021 02:23
|6827850
|210804-A-WZ074-0001
|1280x589
|99.78 KB
|PREZETI, GE
|1
|0
