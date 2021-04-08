Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Army delivers new water supply system benefiting displaced Georgians [Image 2 of 4]

    U.S. Army delivers new water supply system benefiting displaced Georgians

    PREZETI, GEORGIA

    08.04.2021

    Photo by Christopher Gardner 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Europe District

    A newly constructed water storage tank and electric-powered pump station serving the Internally Displaced Persons settlement in Prezeti, Georgia are all visible during a ceremony for the newly completed water supply system August 4, 2021. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Europe District recently completed the water supply project through the U.S. European Command’s Humanitarian Assistance program, in close coordination with the U.S. Embassy in Tbilisi. (Photo courtesy of the U.S. Embassy in Tbilisi)

