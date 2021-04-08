The Prezeti Internally Displaced Persons settlement in Georgia is seen here on August 4, 2021, the day of a ceremony recognizing the completion of a newly constructed water storage tank and electric-powered pump station serving the community. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Europe District recently completed the water supply project through the U.S. European Command’s Humanitarian Assistance program, in close coordination with the U.S. Embassy in Tbilisi. (Photo courtesy of the U.S. Embassy in Tbilisi)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.04.2021 Date Posted: 09.10.2021 02:23 Photo ID: 6827852 VIRIN: 210804-A-WZ074-0002 Resolution: 1920x1080 Size: 469.15 KB Location: PREZETI, GE Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, U.S. Army delivers new water supply system benefiting displaced Georgians [Image 4 of 4], by Christopher Gardner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.