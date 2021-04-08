U.S. Army delivers new water supply system benefiting displaced Georgians

U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Caucasus Project Office Chief Jorge Pachas, Mtskheta Mtianeti Georgain State Representative David Nozadze, Adjutant General of the Georgia National Guard Maj. Gen. Thomas Carden and Maj. Dan Sekula of the Office of Defense Coordination in the U.S. Embassy in Tbilisi, Georgia cut the ceremonial ribbon during a ceremony recognizing the completion of a newly constructed water storage tank and electric-powered pump station serving the Prezeti Internally Displaced Persons settlement in the Mtskheta region of the Republic of Georgia. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Europe District recently completed the water supply project through the U.S. European Command’s Humanitarian Assistance program, in close coordination with the U.S. Embassy in Tbilisi. (Photo courtesy of the U.S. Embassy in Tbilisi)

