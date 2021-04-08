Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Army delivers new water supply system benefiting displaced Georgians [Image 4 of 4]

    PREZETI, GEORGIA

    08.04.2021

    Photo by Christopher Gardner 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Europe District

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Caucasus Project Office Chief Jorge Pachas, Mtskheta Mtianeti Georgain State Representative David Nozadze, Adjutant General of the Georgia National Guard Maj. Gen. Thomas Carden and Maj. Dan Sekula of the Office of Defense Coordination in the U.S. Embassy in Tbilisi, Georgia cut the ceremonial ribbon during a ceremony recognizing the completion of a newly constructed water storage tank and electric-powered pump station serving the Prezeti Internally Displaced Persons settlement in the Mtskheta region of the Republic of Georgia. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Europe District recently completed the water supply project through the U.S. European Command’s Humanitarian Assistance program, in close coordination with the U.S. Embassy in Tbilisi. (Photo courtesy of the U.S. Embassy in Tbilisi)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.04.2021
    Date Posted: 09.10.2021 02:23
    Location: PREZETI, GE
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Army delivers new water supply system benefiting displaced Georgians [Image 4 of 4], by Christopher Gardner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Georgia
    USACE
    EUCOM
    National Guard
    StrongerTogether

