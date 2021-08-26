NAVSUP FLC Pearl Harbor Fuels Air Force Two

210826-TA290-1002 HONOLULU, HI (August 26, 2021) Naval Supply Systems Command Fleet Logistics Command Pearl Harbor provides fuel to Air Force Two as Vice President Kamala Harris visited troops at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam after a weeklong visit in Southeast Asia. (U.S. Navy photo by Daniel Mayberry/Released)

