    NAVSUP FLC Pearl Harbor Fuels Air Force Two [Image 3 of 3]

    NAVSUP FLC Pearl Harbor Fuels Air Force Two

    JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HI, UNITED STATES

    08.26.2021

    Photo by Daniel Mayberry 

    NAVSUP FLC Pearl Harbor

    210826-TA290-1003 HONOLULU, HI (August 26, 2021) Naval Supply Systems Command Fleet Logistics Command Pearl Harbor provides fuel to Air Force Two as Vice President Kamala Harris visited troops at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam after a weeklong visit in Southeast Asia. (U.S. Navy photo by Daniel Mayberry/Released)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NAVSUP FLC Pearl Harbor Fuels Air Force Two [Image 3 of 3], by Daniel Mayberry, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Supply
    Logistics
    Fuel
    NAVSUP
    Air Force Two

