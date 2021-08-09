U.S. Air Force Gen. Jacqueline D. Van Ovost, Air Mobility Command commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Brian Kruzelnick, AMC command chief, discuss lessons learned with 305th Air Mobility Wing Airmen during a visit to Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, N.J., Sept. 8, 2021. 305th AMW crews were instrumental to the Operation Allies Refuge mission and were among the first to help evacuate. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Staff Sergeant Shay Stuart)
|Date Taken:
|09.08.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.09.2021 19:52
|Photo ID:
|6827636
|VIRIN:
|210908-F-VM078-1004
|Resolution:
|7106x3998
|Size:
|18.1 MB
|Location:
|NJ, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|2
This work, AMC leadership team recognizes JB MDL wings for Afghanistan support [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt Shay Stuart, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
AMC leadership team recognizes JB MDL wings for Afghanistan support
LEAVE A COMMENT