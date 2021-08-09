AMC leadership team recognizes JB MDL wings for Afghanistan support

U.S. Air Force Gen. Jacqueline D. Van Ovost, Air Mobility Command commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Brian Kruzelnick, AMC command chief, tour the 87th Logistics Readiness Squadron during their visit to Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, N.J., Sept. 8, 2021.

AMC leadership visited the 87th Air Base Wing to recognize personnel who were instrumental in setting up Liberty Village on the installation. Liberty Village is managed by Joint Task Force-Liberty and provides housing and care for vulnerable Afghans going through the immigration process with the Department of Home Affairs. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Staff Sergeant Shay Stuart)

Date Taken: 09.08.2021 Date Posted: 09.09.2021 Photo by SSgt Shay Stuart